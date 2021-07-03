AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,600 Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Souders Financial Advisors grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 9.7% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 4.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,155,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,827,000 after acquiring an additional 53,224 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 1,157.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 449,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,587,000 after acquiring an additional 414,118 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 23.5% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $121.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.13 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $58.23 and a one year high of $171.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $105.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital cut shares of Peloton Interactive to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.50.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,896 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $177,882.72. Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 80,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.59, for a total transaction of $9,407,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,724 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,925.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 148,239 shares of company stock worth $14,641,211 and have sold 907,684 shares worth $102,030,185. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

