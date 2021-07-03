AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 84.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 44.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total transaction of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $22,820,282. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBS. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.92.

HubSpot stock opened at $591.11 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.07 and a 1 year high of $605.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. On average, research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.