AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luminex were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMNX. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Luminex by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Luminex by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435,144 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,781,000 after acquiring an additional 49,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Luminex by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 766,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,445,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Luminex during the 4th quarter worth about $14,662,000. Finally, Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luminex by 16.3% in the first quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 632,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Luminex stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex Co. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $41.69.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.11 million. Luminex had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Luminex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.00%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LMNX. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

