AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,364,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,750,000 after purchasing an additional 77,189 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,565,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,259,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $101.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.14%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.86.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total value of $325,530.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,440.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

