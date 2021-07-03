AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 61.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,537 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,100 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FBC opened at $42.81 on Friday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.34 and a 12 month high of $51.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $513.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FBC shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

