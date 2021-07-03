Amalgamated Bank Has $554,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QTS. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 69.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE QTS opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -149.02 and a beta of 0.52. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.91 and a 1 year high of $78.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.19.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.63). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 70.42%.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $424,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,208,847.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $73,777.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,206,579.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.94.

QTS Realty Trust Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.