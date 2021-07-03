Amalgamated Bank Lowers Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after acquiring an additional 273,954 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 77.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,803,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,022 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 11.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,025,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after acquiring an additional 412,221 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 16.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,559,000 after acquiring an additional 202,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,944,000 after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $63.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.56.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACHC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

