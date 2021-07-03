Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,769 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 963.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.70.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total value of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,898 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,143. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AWI stock opened at $109.53 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.96 and a twelve month high of $110.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.61.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.06). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 37.17%. The company had revenue of $251.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is 23.14%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

