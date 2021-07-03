Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,350 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in The Chemours were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,351,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 19.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Chemours by 2.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on The Chemours in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.82.

In other news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,029,608.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of The Chemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total value of $317,391.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $35.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.57. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.87.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. The Chemours had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.