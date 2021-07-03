Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,992 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Valvoline by 0.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 73,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 15,758 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 19.6% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 35,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,473,000 after acquiring an additional 90,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the first quarter worth $246,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valvoline from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.34 and a 52-week high of $34.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.45.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 317.87% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

