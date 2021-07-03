Amalgamated Bank Sells 745 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Webster Financial by 214.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Webster Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 87.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. TheStreet raised Webster Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens raised Webster Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Webster Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.20.

WBS stock opened at $53.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.55. Webster Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $23.67 and a 1 year high of $63.81.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $300.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.54 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 23.21%. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 57.55%.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

