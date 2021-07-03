AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $75.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AMC Networks Inc. is engaged in producing programming and movie content. It owns and operates various cable televisions. Its programming networks include AMC, IFC, Sundance Channel, WE tv, and IFC films. The AMC is a television network which focuses on the original programming and movie-based entertainment. IFC creates long and short-form content inspired by music, web, gaming, animation, news, and culture. The Sundance Channel is the television destination for independent-minded viewers. The WE tv is the women’s network specially devoted to the relationships during life’s defining moments. The IFC films consist of multiple brands that bring specialty films to the largest possible audience. AMC Networks Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York. “

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AMC Networks from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $66.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.49. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 63.69% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Networks news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of AMC Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Networks by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Featured Article: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.