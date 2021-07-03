AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 465,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.37% of AMERCO worth $285,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $35,882,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 4th quarter worth $8,331,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,799,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 703,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $431,022,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL opened at $603.10 on Friday. AMERCO has a 12 month low of $289.95 and a 12 month high of $657.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.21) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, for a total transaction of $45,139,485.60. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

