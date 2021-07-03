Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 208.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,492 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco worth $2,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameresco by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ameresco by 43.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMRC opened at $63.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.70. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.82 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.52 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. Analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameresco news, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,626.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. 55.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMRC shares. William Blair started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

