American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 380,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,296 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 1.4% of Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $90,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 16.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of American Tower by 7.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 285,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,228,000 after buying an additional 19,424 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $272.87. 1,207,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,526,884. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.38.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total transaction of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at $12,402,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,466 shares of company stock worth $15,039,902. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.