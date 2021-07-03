American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AMWL. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded American Well from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on American Well from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on American Well in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.94.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $12.28 on Friday. American Well has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $43.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.38.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Well will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total value of $154,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 708,274 shares in the company, valued at $9,420,044.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 239,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $4,302,684.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,358,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,451,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,274 shares of company stock valued at $8,405,410. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Well in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,789,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of American Well by 367.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. 30.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Well

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

