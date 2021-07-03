Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Receives $43.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.39. 195,489 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,035. Ameris Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.91 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.44.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 29.84%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Ameris Bancorp’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,281,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $539,877,000 after purchasing an additional 41,825 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,181,000 after purchasing an additional 19,228 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 65.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,693,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after purchasing an additional 668,306 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 8.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,346,907 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,727,000 after purchasing an additional 106,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 67.0% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,477,000 after acquiring an additional 477,476 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

