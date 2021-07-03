Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.26, for a total value of $225,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 899,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,226,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $295,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 905,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,922.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,711 shares of company stock worth $1,212,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 95.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.75. Amicus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $66.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.76 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.85% and a negative net margin of 95.05%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.