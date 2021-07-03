Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Update

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 31.9% from the May 31st total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of Ampol stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Ampol has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

