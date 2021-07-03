Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 780,000 shares, a growth of 35.8% from the May 31st total of 574,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,930,000 after purchasing an additional 300,905 shares during the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares during the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 22.5% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after buying an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Shares of AMYT opened at $12.20 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.94.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 49.43% and a negative return on equity of 139.35%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

