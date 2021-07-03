Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Will Announce Earnings of $2.88 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will post $2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.71. Chubb reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 614.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full-year earnings of $11.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.15 to $12.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $13.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.56.

CB traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.37. 1,734,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,788. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.72. The company has a market cap of $72.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total transaction of $1,702,038.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,143,437.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total value of $49,723.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,633 shares of company stock valued at $8,153,877 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.