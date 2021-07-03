Analysts Anticipate Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to announce sales of $1.17 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell posted sales of $949.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Shares of Hubbell stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $186.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,088. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hubbell has a 1 year low of $122.34 and a 1 year high of $201.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total transaction of $614,275.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total value of $201,506.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,991 shares in the company, valued at $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hubbell by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

