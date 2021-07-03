Analysts Anticipate Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will report ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Smith Micro Software reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Smith Micro Software.
Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%.
In related news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total value of $76,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $89,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Smith Micro Software by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 32,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $1,359,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $275,000. 33.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ SMSI remained flat at $$5.17 during midday trading on Monday. 200,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,343. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.27. The firm has a market cap of $276.54 million, a PE ratio of 64.63 and a beta of 0.74. Smith Micro Software has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $8.05.
About Smith Micro Software
Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to enhance the mobile experience to wireless and cable service providers worldwide. The company provides SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, and SafePath Home product suite that offers tools to protect digital lifestyles and manage connected devices inside and outside the home; and CommSuite that allows users to manage voice messages, as well as voice-to-text transcription messaging.
