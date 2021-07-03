Analysts Anticipate TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to Post -$0.26 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares during the period. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 263,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

TACT stock opened at $13.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 2.89. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $14.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.12.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

