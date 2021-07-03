Analysts Expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.96. BankUnited posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

BKU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point raised their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

BankUnited stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.83. 252,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.19. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is 44.66%.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 1,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $76,176.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,499.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $105,869.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKU. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.