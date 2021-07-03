Analysts Expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $510.05 Million

Brokerages expect that BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) will report sales of $510.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $510.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $510.10 million. BGC Partners posted sales of $519.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $567.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.10 million. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BGCP stock remained flat at $$5.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,857. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 45,333 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its position in BGC Partners by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BGC Partners by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of BGC Partners by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 7,781,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

