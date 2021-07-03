Analysts Expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to Post -$0.25 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) will report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.23). Cree posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.88). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.75) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative net margin of 60.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on CREE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.46.

Shares of CREE opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.11. Cree has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after buying an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,455,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cree by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,871,934 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $202,412,000 after buying an additional 307,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after buying an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after buying an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

