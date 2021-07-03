Analysts Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will announce $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.54 million.

BUSE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BUSE traded down $0.31 on Monday, reaching $24.71. 107,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,209. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $27.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Busey by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

