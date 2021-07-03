Analysts Expect Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$3.73 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will announce ($3.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($4.57) to ($3.11). Precision Drilling reported earnings per share of ($2.20) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($8.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.53) to ($7.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.38) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($2.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.47). Precision Drilling had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.39 million. Precision Drilling’s quarterly revenue was down 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Precision Drilling from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$44.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Precision Drilling from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PDS traded down $2.05 on Friday, hitting $41.74. 140,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,513. Precision Drilling has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. The company has a market capitalization of $555.14 million, a P/E ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 3.16.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Precision Drilling (PDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.