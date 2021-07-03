Analysts Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

In related news, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $96,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $482,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,194 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,474 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $3,270,000. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 61.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 736,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of -13.68. Sumo Logic has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.38.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

