Analysts Offer Predictions for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.15 million. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 93.36% and a return on equity of 8.29%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 target price (up previously from $14.50) on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.33.

WHF opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $312.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 13.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.37%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

