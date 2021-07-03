Analysts Set Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Price Target at $96.82

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.82.

Several brokerages have commented on DELL. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

In other Dell Technologies news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $3,011,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,108,645 shares of company stock worth $310,329,883 in the last ninety days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,734,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $176,300,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after purchasing an additional 955,863 shares in the last quarter. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,038,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,031. The stock has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.08 and a 12 month high of $104.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.93.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

