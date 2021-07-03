Analysts Set Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) PT at $40.32

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.32.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 124,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $3,705,221.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Discovery by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 72,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Discovery by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in Discovery by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 38,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCA opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Discovery has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Discovery will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.