Analysts Set Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT at $31.41

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.41.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Keyera from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS KEYUF traded down $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.11. 262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,775. Keyera has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

