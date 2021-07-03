Analysts Set Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Price Target at $58.00

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

MNRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monro during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monro by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $64.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Monro has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.34 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monro will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

