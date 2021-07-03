Analysts Set Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) PT at $121.29

Shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.29.

SI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Silvergate Capital from $90.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE SI opened at $107.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 2.63.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 32.67% and a return on equity of 8.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 11,250 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $1,139,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,598,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total value of $469,200.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,250 shares of company stock worth $10,684,388. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,144,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,071,000 after acquiring an additional 166,603 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

