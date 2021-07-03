Analysts Set The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Target Price at $26.00

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock worth $11,850,365 over the last 90 days. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $31.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a one year low of $11.06 and a one year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

