Analysts Set Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) Target Price at GBX 4,553.64

Unilever PLC (LON:ULVR) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ULVR shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,700 ($61.41) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target (up previously from GBX 4,550 ($59.45)) on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Unilever alerts:

ULVR stock traded up GBX 9 ($0.12) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 4,270 ($55.79). 1,770,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,179,863. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,258.67. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66. The firm has a market cap of £111.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a GBX 37.10 ($0.48) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 0.89%.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.