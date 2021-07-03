Analyzing Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) & Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS)

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) and Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Credicorp alerts:

This table compares Credicorp and Intercorp Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credicorp 4.73% 3.05% 0.33% Intercorp Financial Services 15.75% 20.75% 2.04%

66.0% of Credicorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Intercorp Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Credicorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Credicorp and Intercorp Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credicorp $4.57 billion 2.12 $99.25 million $1.25 96.95 Intercorp Financial Services $1.37 billion 2.03 $109.65 million $3.57 6.85

Intercorp Financial Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Credicorp. Intercorp Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Credicorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Credicorp and Intercorp Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Credicorp 3 8 2 0 1.92 Intercorp Financial Services 1 2 1 0 2.00

Credicorp presently has a consensus target price of $145.44, indicating a potential upside of 20.01%. Intercorp Financial Services has a consensus target price of $32.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.24%. Given Intercorp Financial Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercorp Financial Services is more favorable than Credicorp.

Summary

Intercorp Financial Services beats Credicorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities. Its Insurance and Pensions segment issues insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transportation, marine vessels, automobile, life, health, and pensions, as well as provides private pension fund management services. The company's Microfinance segment manages loans, credits, deposits, and current accounts of the small and microenterprises. Its Investment Banking and Wealth Management segment offers its services to corporations, institutional investors, governments, and foundations; engages in structuring and placement of issues in the primary market, as well as the execution and negotiation of operations in the secondary market; and structures securitization processes for corporate customers and manages mutual funds. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts. The company also offers retail banking products, including consumer, payroll deduction, cash, vehicle, student, express, collateralized cash, mortgage, and other consumer loans, as well as credit cards. In addition, it provides corporate, medium-size business, and small business banking services; and commercial banking products, which include commercial real estate, vehicles, machinery and other goods, cash management, trade finance, and electronic factoring products. Further, it offers treasury and institutional banking, as well as securitization services. Additionally, the company provides annuities and conventional life insurance, and other retail insurance products; financial planning and mutual fund services; brokerage and investment management services; and financial advisory services for equities, fixed income, structured products, alternative investments, and managed accounts. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 215 financial stores and 1,640 ATMs. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. was incorporated in 1897 and is based in Lima, Peru. Intercorp Financial Services Inc. is a subsidiary of Intercorp PerÃº Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.