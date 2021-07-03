Analyzing Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) and Aegon (NYSE:AEG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Midwest and Aegon’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Midwest $10.58 million 13.95 -$12.44 million ($4.42) -8.93 Aegon $29.31 billion 0.38 -$166.78 million $0.80 5.16

Midwest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aegon. Midwest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aegon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Midwest and Aegon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Midwest 0 1 1 0 2.50 Aegon 3 11 2 0 1.94

Midwest currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, suggesting a potential upside of 92.45%. Given Midwest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Midwest is more favorable than Aegon.

Profitability

This table compares Midwest and Aegon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Midwest N/A -55.50% -4.90% Aegon N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.9% of Midwest shares are held by institutional investors. 30.3% of Midwest shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc., a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. The company offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. It also provides investment advisory and related asset management services to third-party insurers and reinsurers; and a cloud-based policy administration solution for annuity and life insurance products. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon N.V. provides a range of financial services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance, as well as pension products. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions. In addition, it provides retail and institutional investment management solutions, retirement savings vehicles, residential mortgages, and digital banking services. The company markets its products through brokers, agents, banks, employee benefit consultants, independent financial advisors, bancassurance channels, and advice centers. Aegon N.V. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in The Hague, the Netherlands.

