Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 3.5% After Insider Selling

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) shares fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.70. 36,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,026,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.57.

Specifically, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of Anavex Life Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Dawson James raised their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.62 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Saturna Capital CORP bought a new position in Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $196,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

