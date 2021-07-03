Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target Increased to $101.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

APLS has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $69.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.89.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Equities analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Nicole D. Perry sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.61, for a total value of $410,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 875,837 shares in the company, valued at $57,463,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,178 shares of company stock worth $9,948,112. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLS. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,674,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,832,000 after buying an additional 777,453 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,906,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,642,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,285,000 after buying an additional 596,820 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 12,759.8% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 385,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 382,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,590,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.