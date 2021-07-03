APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 203,859 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 203,859 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.29% of Hologic worth $46,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 136.7% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hologic during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $56.30 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 71.87% and a net margin of 35.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

