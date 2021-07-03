APG Asset Management N.V. Cuts Stock Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,767,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,900 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 3.25% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

EPC opened at $43.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.60. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

