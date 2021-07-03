APG Asset Management N.V. Has $41.20 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,844 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Cummins worth $41,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Cummins by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 616,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,715,000 after buying an additional 246,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $49,808,000. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMI. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.47.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $241.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.51. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $171.30 and a one year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.