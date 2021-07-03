APG Asset Management N.V. Has $53.08 Million Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 653,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $53,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHRW. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 188.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $93.78 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.56 and a 1 year high of $106.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $97.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRW shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,821 shares of company stock valued at $3,863,639 in the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

