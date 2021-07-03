APG Asset Management N.V. Has $55.31 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 354,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,564 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.21% of Skyworks Solutions worth $55,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,227,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 22,993 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 280,323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,863,000. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,509,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $276,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

SWKS opened at $191.32 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.53 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $174.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 29.72%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

