APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 440,921 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 44.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 551,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,921 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $50,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 150.4% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $115.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $203.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.24. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.11 and a 1-year high of $118.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.