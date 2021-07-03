APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 534,912 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,198,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,912 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $43,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,410,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,927,000 after purchasing an additional 50,207 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 195,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 21,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 87,354.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 85,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CARR opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $23.13 and a 1-year high of $49.10.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

CARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upgraded Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Atlantic Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

