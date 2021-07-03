Appili Therapeutics (APLIF) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Contrast

Appili Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: APLIF) is one of 848 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Appili Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Appili Therapeutics $90,000.00 -$10.85 million -3.16 Appili Therapeutics Competitors $1.71 billion $124.22 million -2.32

Appili Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Appili Therapeutics. Appili Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Appili Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Appili Therapeutics N/A -71.87% -61.65% Appili Therapeutics Competitors -2,652.40% -174.35% -28.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Appili Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Appili Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Appili Therapeutics Competitors 4640 17720 39033 769 2.58

Appili Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 339.75%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 50.08%. Given Appili Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Appili Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Appili Therapeutics competitors beat Appili Therapeutics on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes novel medicines for unmet needs in the infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes Favipiravir for pandemic influenza and COVID-19; ATI-2307, an antifungal candidate, which is in clinical stage for the treatment of cryptococcal meningitis and invasive candidiasis; ATI-1501, a taste-masked oral liquid suspension formulation of an antibiotic, metronidazole; ATI-1503 that develops a class of gram-negative targeting antibiotics; and ATI-1701 is a live-attenuated vaccine for Francisella tularensis. Appili Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Halifax, Canada.

